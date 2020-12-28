RAPID CITY | Michael E. Watkins, 58, died Dec. 19, 2020.
Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
