Michael E. Worden

They had two big plans for their retirement: go to Europe but Covid came along and stopped that and then to attend Sherry's oldest son's wedding in Georgia in August of this year. Mike passed away with this non-curable disease "Lewy's Body Dementia" which is fast growing.

Mike and Sherry loved staying at home and doing little things around and outside the home, they would dance around the house while Sherry sung "May I have this Dance for the rest of my life." No more dancing, laughing, and sleeping on the back porch. Sherry has the memories to cherish forever.

Through the years, Mike enjoyed playing the piano as long as he thought nobody could hear him. He enjoyed taking his family on trips around Wyoming and the Black Hills area camping along the way. Practical jokes were often at the wit of Mike. Coming home from a late night of work to a house full of kids having a sleepover would lead him to playing jokes on everybody to wake up too. You could often find him on the shooting range. He had a passion for collector guns and loved shooting. Often on his Harley riding around town and the area or flying around a lake on his jet ski, a newfound passion while on a family camping trip. Mike very much loved spending time with his grandchildren every chance he had to see them.