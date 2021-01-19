 Skip to main content
  • Updated
HAWTHORNE, Nev. | Michael Fitzgerald, 73, passed away on Jan. 13, 2021, in Hawthorne. He was born to Clarence and Lottie Fitzgerald in Rapid City, SD.

Mike was a 1965 graduate of Cathedral High School. He played on the undefeated 1965 basketball team and was awarded South Dakota All State Class B basketball honors. He was a graduate of Black Hills State University and served three years in the U.S. Air Force.

Mike taught history and computer science at Hawthorne High and served as its golf coach.

He is survived by sons, Riley and Jake; brother Ed; and sister, Carole.

