WENTWORTH - Michael Frank Johnson, 73, of Wentworth, SD, went home to Heaven on Monday September 5, 2022 after a courageous battle with renal cancer.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022 at Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish. Burial will take place at Rabbit Butte Cemetery at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD.