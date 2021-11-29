LEAD | Michael George Dropulich, 74, passed away in Sturgis, SD on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Michael was born January 11, 1947, in Deadwood, SD. He graduated from Lead High School in 1964. Michael married Barbara Dutton on December 27, 1965, at St. Patrick's Church in Lead. He proudly served for six years in the Army National Guard in the mid-60s until he received an honorable discharge. He worked at the Homestake Mine for 37 years, much of it as a Master Ropeman. Michael completed his working career at Sanford Lab using his wealth of information for all kinds of systems, retiring in 2013.

Michael will always be remembered for his love of family, including his dogs. He loved fishing, music, photography, movies and the beautiful Black Hills.

Michael is survived by his sister-in-law Diana (Henry) Schumacher of Spearfish, two nieces Danaca (Brian) Doering and Debra (Chris) Meehan, two nephews David (Donna) Dutton and John (Sharon) Dutton; great nephews Cody and son Henry, Matthew, Blake (Amber) and children Nora and Benjamin; great nieces Miranda (Steven) Lane and children, Anna (Will) Roberts and children. Cousins Kathi Barber Thomson (Jim), Loren Thomson (Anji) and Ayden, Donnelle Thomson Frear (Greg) and children Avery and Taylor, Carol Panerio and Mary Samson.

He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara, parents Mike and Lillian, brother John, in-laws Clarence and Margaret Dutton, brother-in-law Dennis Dutton and nephew Greg Schumacher.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Barbara and Michael in the spring of 2022.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Barbara and Michael in the spring of 2022.