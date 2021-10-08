Michael George Skroch

Michael was born in Hot Springs, SD on June 8, 1955, the youngest son of George and Rose Skroch. Michael graduated from Edgemont, SD High School in 1973 and enjoyed the class reunions. He joined the Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, TX. After his military service Michael returned to Edgemont and was employed by Burlington Northern Railroad as a train mechanic. Michael transferred to Guernsey, Wyoming when Burlington moved the Round House from Edgemont. Due to health issues, Michael retired from his job and lived in Torrington, Wyoming with his lifelong partner Carey McLaughlin. They owned some show horses and entered them in competitions in several different states. Michael also loved and cared for many other animals.