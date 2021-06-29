Michael Harmon Sr.

RAPID CITY | Michael Lee "Mike" Harmon Sr., 73, passed away June 23, 2021, at his summer cabin in Blue Lake, MN.

He was born Oct. 13, 1947, in Carrington, ND, to Ralph L. Harmon and Aryls Harmon (nee Skadberg). Mike loved adventure and took every opportunity to follow his passions travelling the world in his youth.

After this life of adventure, he met his life partner, Lauren Lee Moran, and they settled on a farm near the headwaters of the mighty Mississippi. This is where they raised their family of six children surrounded by meadows, pine trees, and plentiful gardens and animals. They lived a back-to-the-land lifestyle devoid of the modern amenities such as electricity and running water but in harmony with the ecosystem they were a part of. His life's work focused on sustainability, caretaking the land for decades by farming organically, and selective thinning of the forests for optimal health and fortitude.

In the next chapter of his life, Mike relocated to Mission, SD, where he began his life as a retiree. He stayed active in life — taking care of his grandchildren, advising his children in their business ventures (as well as local entities) on issues of sustainability and land management, and rediscovering his passion for gardening, sailing and travel.