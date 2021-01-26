Michael J. Klein

 Skip to main content
PHOENIX, Ariz. | Michael Jacob Klein passed away Jan. 19, 2021 due to complications of COVID-19.

Mike was born in Selfridge, ND, on Oct. 10 1929. He was raised on a farm in Newell, SD, with his eight brothers and sisters.

He was an Army Korean War veteran. In the 1960s he moved with his family to Chicago, where he worked as a high rise construction foreman until 1976. From there he moved to Deming, NM, where he was a successful business owner. He moved to Vancouver, WA, with his wife Mabel and settled into a comfortable retirement.

Mike was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Vancouver and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his sisters, Cecilia Keller, Mary Erk and Regina McCoy; sister-in-law, Virginia Klein; his brother, Casmier Klein; his children, Michael Klein, Stephen Klein, Kathleen Armstrong, Kevin Klein and Jeffery Klein; as well as his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID there will be only a graveside mass on Jan. 28, at Northwood Park Cemetery, Vancouver, WA.

