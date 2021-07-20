Michael Jon Coates

The past decade was one of extensive health difficulties for Mike. Relegated to being somewhat homebound, he poured himself into getting the White Wing, Asia, and Solomon Kane recordings re-released on cd format, which included meticulous, well-written liner notes and historical photographs. Released overseas, the CDs quickly became best sellers for several classic rock labels. Mike wanted his music to endure, so he always accepted copies of the product rather than money, distributing music to friends, family and new people he encountered. One of his highlights of the past couple of years was the regrouping of Asia for a performance celebrating their induction into the SD Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was the first time the band had seen each other, let alone played together, in 30 years and their performance was a highlight of the evening. While Mike downplayed the performance and honor in his normal dismissive manner, both the show and the reunion were massively important to him. He knew his time was short, and both represented a reminder of much happier, healthier times.