Michael Joseph Rasch

SIOUX FALLS, SD | Michael Joseph Rasch was born on November 7, 1985 in Rapid City, SD to Robert and Margarette Rasch. Michael Joseph Rasch died on August 31, 2021, at the age of 35 in Sioux Falls, SD as a result of a bicycle accident that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. Michael elected to be an organ donor which resulted in life saving transplants for four families; a tribute to his generous spirit which lives on as a meaningful legacy.

He is survived by his only son, Payton; his parents, Robert and Margarette; brothers, Tom, Paul, Bobby, and Jonathan; his sisters, Mary, Christina, Jean, Margie, and Kelly; and many nieces, nephews, and extended aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was born on November 7, 1985 in Rapid City, SD, the 9th child and 4th son of Robert William and Margarette Ann Rasch. Michael graduated from Central High School in 2005. He was doted upon by his parents, siblings, and cousins as one of the youngest in the family.

He came from a very musical family of professional musicians from the Black Hills area; the bands Family Affair and Dust'N'Roxx. He was also a talented musician, he loved to sing and play guitar, his younger brother Jonathan, commented that he loved music so much and played his guitar all day and night. The two youngest brothers were inseparable as kids.