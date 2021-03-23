Michael 'Mick' Vickers

RAPID CITY | On March 20, 2021, Mick wrapped up his bountiful, well-lived life by passing away at age 89.

Born in tiny, dusty Claremont, SD, as the second son of Art and Ruby Vickers.

Mick left Earth on March 20, leaving his wife Tommy Lou, four kids and several grandkids to remember him with boundless affection.

His grandkids Rachel Bredemus, Krista and Shasta Vickers, Matt and Sean Vickers, Tom Vickers, Patrick Hafner, and Andrew Stahldoer will sadly realize that their time to learn from and love him are over, while “The Littles” — great grandtriplets Reid, Parker, Rylan and grandson Riley will one day revel in tales about “Big Pappa”.

Mick is also survived by four of his five siblings, Nancy, Larry, Pat, and Leon.

In Heaven waiting to meet him are his first wife Evie, granddaughter Erin, his parents Art and Ruby, sister Coleen, and the nearly 50 departed friends he prayed for every day.

A Requiem Mass for Mick will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Blessed Sacrament Church, after which his dust will be interred on the land he loved.

Memorials will be gratefully accepted at any cause or charity that is important to you.

