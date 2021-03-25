RAPID CITY | Michael (Mick) Vickers, born in Claremont, SD on May 8, 1931, died at home in Rapid City on March 20, 2021 at age 89.

Survivors include his wife Tommy Lou, daughter Deborah (Lawrence KS), and three sons, Mike (Willets CA), Mark (Rapid City), and Chris (Dallas TX). He is also survived by four of his five siblings, Nancy, Larry, Pat, and Leon, as well as grandchildren Rachel Bredemus, Krista and Shasta Vickers, Tom Vickers, Patrick Hafner and Andrew Stahldoer, and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his wife Evie, granddaughter Erin Wagman, his sister Collen and his parents Art and Ruby.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, at Blessed Sacrament Church, on Jackson Boulevard across from Canyon Lake. Mick will later be buried by his children on the land he loved.

Memorial contributions will be gratefully accepted at any cause or charity that is important to you.

His full obituary may be found on www.osheimschmidt.com.