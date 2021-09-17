Michael (Mike) D. Boll

RAPID CITY | On Sept. 7, 2021, Mike went to be with the Lord. His final days were spent surrounded by his family in his home after a 7-month battle with major stroke.

Our thanks goes out to the Monument Hospice Organization, for without their help we would not have been able to care for him at home for the last month of his life.

Mike was born on May 7, 1956 to Duane and Patricia Boll (Haltman) in Fremont, Nebraska. One of his first jobs after school years was Rogers Tent and Awning, that is where he started his career with awnings. In 1990, he moved to South Dakota, after experiencing the Rally. He started work at Black Hills Tent and Awning and ended up owning it. You can't look at any city in the Black Hills without seeing the awnings he made.

Mike was very adventurous and enjoyed fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, motorcycling and of course driving fast cars. He also served on the council of his home town of Hermosa.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vikie Boll, Son Dustin Boll and wife Angie of Storm Lake, Iowa, stepdaughter Elizabeth and husband Josh of Rapid City, sisters Kris Bussen and husband John, Betsy Hurt and husband Chad, both of Fremont, Nebraska, and grandchildren, Sophia, Victoria, Olivia, Cota, Lucas, Alex.