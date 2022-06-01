HOT SPRINGS - Michael Morris Johnston, 73, Hot Springs, SD passed away May 31, 2022.
He served in the United States Navy.
Graveside services will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at Noon at Black Hills National Cemetery.
Kirk Funeral Home
