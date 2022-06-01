 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Michael Morris Johnston

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Morris Johnston

HOT SPRINGS - Michael Morris Johnston, 73, Hot Springs, SD passed away May 31, 2022.

He served in the United States Navy.

Graveside services will be Friday, June 17, 2022 at Noon at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are closer to understanding why yawns are contagious

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News