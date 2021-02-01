Michael P. Collins

GILLETTE, Wyo. | On Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, Michael Pryce Collins was called home to be with the Lord after battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) at home surrounded by family.

Mike was born Dec. 12, 1953 to D.D "Pete" and Peggy (Hays) Collins in Laramie, WY. As a child he lived in Cheyenne, WY, Loveland, CO, and Belle Fourche, SD. It was in his high school years in Belle Fourche where he met the love of his life, Patricia Somervold. Mike and Patricia were married June 20, 1973. Mike and Pat welcomed two sons into their lives, Christopher and Matthew Collins.

Mike joined the U.S. Army. When his service was finished he moved his family to Gillette and began his career with McCullogh Gas, Western Gas/Anadarko for 38 years before retiring.

In his spare time Mike loved to golf, hunt, fish, and many other outdoor sports. Mike also enjoyed tinkering with things in the garage where the boys quickly learned he was protective of his tools. He also loved to spend time at the property with his family but above all he loved to watch football every weekend and cheer on his favorite team -- the Green Bay Packers.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, D.D "Pete" and Peggy (Hays) Collins; his grandparents, Don Collins and Vera Collins, O.B "Tuffy" and Esther Hays; his brother, Roy Collins; and his cousin, Kevin Collins.