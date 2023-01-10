 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michael Robert McMahon

HARRISBURG - Michael "Mike" Robert McMahon, formerly of Rapid City, passed away at his home in Harrisburg on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Spirit of Peace United Church of Christ in Sioux Falls. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Spirit of Peace. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Harrisburg Area Food Pantry or the Harrisburg Community Fire Department.

Mike was preceded in passing by his parents, Bob and Carol; his parents-in-law; his brother-in-law, David Graves; sisters: Barb McMahon and Karen Mathieu; and many more loving aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Lois McMahon; children: Robert McMahon and Angela (Andrew Meyer) McMahon; Angela and Andrew's cats: Waffles and Ashe; brother, Greg McMahon; sisters: Linda (Steve Towery) McMahon, Lori (Morris) Wegehaupt, Mary Jo McMahon; aunts: Darlene McMahon and Wanda Young; sisters-in-law: Mylene (Michael) Salter and Marcia Graves; brother-in-law, Lester Mathieu; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A story of Mike's life is available on the website of the Minnehaha Funeral Home. www.minnehahafuneralhome.com

