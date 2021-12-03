RAPID CITY | Michael T. Hudgens died November 25, 2021. He was born July 9, 1938, in Wichita Falls, TX.

In his early years, he played the piano in jazz clubs. Michael attended the University of Houston, worked for CIA in Algeria, and became a television director for KTRK-TV in Houston at the end of live black-and-white TV.

As a reporter at the Houston Post, he covered the Civil Rights movement and Muhammad Ali's trial for draft evasion. Later, as entertainment editor, he interviewed celebrities and attended premieres.

In 1991 he moved to the Black Hills, obtained his doctorate, and began a 30+ year teaching career at SDSM&T. Michael was devoted to his job and his students, with no plans to retire.

Michael was a published author and world traveler.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Hughes and his parents.

Survivors include three sons: Patrick (Karen), Thomas (Eric), Alexander; brother, Patric Dean (TJ); his wife, Susan (Byre) Hudgens; two stepdaughters: Ariel (Adam) Eagle, Damaris (Ken) Herman, and eight grandchildren.

Services will be at 10am, Thursday, December 9, at Calvary Lutheran Church. The funeral can be livestreamed at https://www.facebook.com/calvaryrapidcity

A memorial has been established.