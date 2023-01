LONGMONT, CO -- Michael Travis Murray, 27, of Longmont, CO, passed away January 15, 2023.

Christian Funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Custer, SD.

Christian Committal will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 27, 2023, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD with military honors presented.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.