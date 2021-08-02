Michael W. Findley

DOUGLAS, Wyo. | Michael Wayne Findley, 39, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Memorial Hospital of Converse County in Douglas from injuries received in a motor vehicle accident.

Mike was born Sunday, Feb. 7, 1982 in Boulder, CO, the son of William John and Cynthia Louise (Marzolf) Findley. He was raised and educated in Northglenn, CO. Mike spent his adult years in western South Dakota and at the time of his death he was residing in Douglas. He worked as a truck driver in all aspects of road construction.

He enjoyed participating in Rendezvous gatherings, shooting muskets, fishing, and most of all spending time with his girls. He made speakers and was a backyard mechanic.

Mike is survived by his daughters, Corrine Findley and Hazel Findley, father, Bill Findley, and mother, Cindy Findley, all of Douglas; siblings, Joseph Marzolf of Douglas, Nancy LaPorta of Connecticut, Vicki Findley of Massachusetts, William Findley Jr. of Massachusetts, Jonathan Marzolf of Arizona, Tonika Wiesinger of South Dakota, and Kate Lynn Findley of Las Vegas, NV; and special friend, Laurabeth Brooks of Douglas.

A Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date.

A memorial in Michael's name to any children's hospital of donor's choice would be appreciated by the family.