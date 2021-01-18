Michelle R. Janis

RAPID CITY | Michelle Rae Janis, 62, died on Jan. 7, 2021 in Rapid City.

She is survived by her children, Christopher Wayne Bowker, Angel May Stoltenburg (Jay), and Shawna Maria Janis, and five grandchildren.

She is now with her husband, Edward Carroll Janis III, who died on Oct. 1, 2019. He will be buried with her at the same time.

Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Mountain View Cemetery. A Celebration of Life gathering and feed will follow at 3 p.m. at Woyaton Church.

