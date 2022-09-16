Mike Beardsley

RAPID CITY - Mike was born in Watertown, SD, passing away at Hospice House in Rapid City, SD, with his wife by his side.

Mike graduated from Watertown HS and USD.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kit Beardsley; brother Steven C. Beardsley; nephew Michael S. Beardsley (Nicole); and niece Shaye E. Beardsley. Great-nephews: Carson and Weston Beardsley. Predeceased by parents: O.E. Beardsley and Alice Carney Beardsley; and brother Pete Beardsley.

Mike lived a full, beautiful life and had tremendous adventures here, there and around the world. May the memory of this great friend and newsman be eternal.

Arrangements provided by Osheim and Schmidt.

