RAPID CITY - Mike Derrick, age 69, S.D. resident, passed away April 15, 2023 in the hospital in Hot Spring, SD.

Mike was born Nov. 28, 1953 in Hot Springs, SD to Robert and Mary Derrick, where Mike grew up, and then moved to Rapid City, SD.

Mike worked for KFC for 17 years. This is where he met his wife Jean Derrick. Mike would always tell his co-workers he was going to marry Jean Derrick, and 36 year later, Mike left behind his wife Jean Derrick.

Also Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Derrick and Mary Derrick; siblings: Don Derrick, Theresa Gossel, Debra Torgerson, and Wayne Derrick; and many nieces and nephews.

Although we are saddened by your passing, we are comforted knowing you are no longer in pain. You are reunited with your dad, Robert Derrick, and uncle Ron. We love you bunches.