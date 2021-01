KADOKA | Mike Groven, 92, died Jan. 3, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Air Force.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 8, at the Kadoka City Auditorium.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, at the auditorium. Burial will follow at the Kadoka Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home