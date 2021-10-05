MOSES LAKE, Wash. | Mildred Jean “ Jeanie” Elkington, a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, received her Angel wings Sept. 28, 2021 two days after celebrating her 70th birthday.

She was born to Jim and Mary Beesley on Sept. 26, 1951 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She decided school wasn't for her and completed the 8th grade. Shortly after she went to work at Watt's Café. She went on to get her GED and completed the Nursing Assistant program and cared for others. She also worked making airbags for cars before eventually retiring due to disability. She often said her life was boring but she lived a life that was filled with love, laughter, and friendship.

Jeanie loved spending time with her family. She would make sure you were fed before going home. Her grandkids often would want her to make spaghetti. Her spaghetti recipe is the most prized possession amongst her grandchildren. She supported her children and grandchildren in their sporting events and their activities. She was their #1 fan.