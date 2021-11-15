RAPID CITY | Mira M. Burke, 89, passed peacefully on the morning on November 10, in Rapid City. Mira, daughter of George and Helen Beehler of White Owl spent the majority of her life in the Black Hills; living in Sturgis, Rapid City and Spearfish. She is preceded in death by sisters Barbara Staulbaum and Helen Miller, and brother David Beehler, and grandaugher Raen.

Mira is survived by her children: Kelly Corean of Sundance, Ted Corean of Belle Fourche, Kevin Burke of Spearfish, Shawn Burke of Rapid City and Shannon Crystal Nielsen of Brighton Colorado, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis at 4 pm on Nov 19th with a meal and fellowship to follow. All are welcome to celebrate Mira's life with her family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be to Feeding America or Save the Children in her memory.