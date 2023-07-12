Miranda Rae Jaure

CUSTER - Miranda Rae Jaure, loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and aunt, made her journey to Heaven on July 5, 2023 surrounded by those who loved her most. Miranda Rae Parish was born on October 9, 1984 in Brighton, Colorado to doting parents Bruce and Alna, joining big sister, Erica. Over the years, she would be joined by siblings Spencer, Veronica and Kyla. Miranda graduated from Chadron High School in 2003 and entered her college years at Chadron State College. While at CSC, Miranda would meet and fall in love with Skylair John Jaure and from this union came a beautiful daughter, Avalynne Elaine Jaure, born July 10, 2007. Upon graduation from Chadron State, Miranda and Skylair would join in holy matrimony on December 31, 2009 and settle into their home in the Black Hills. They would later be joined by Emarsyn Grace Jaure, born May 31, 2011 and Austyn Elizabeth Jo Jaure, born on July 24, 2014. Skylair, Miranda, and their "Little Women" would go on to create a beautiful home in Custer, South Dakota.

Miranda loved the beauty of the Black Hills and exploring them with her family. One of Miranda's favorite hikes was Sunday Gulch as it was a different kind of beautiful in each season. The Jaures spent summers living out of their camper, where she loved to wake up and enjoy a cup of coffee in a lawn chair under the trees. Amongst all the beauty of the hills, her home was her favorite place to be. If Miranda could choose her place in Heaven, it would be in her own backyard.

Miranda, a gifted and fiery athlete, received numerous accolades during her career including all conference basketball, volleyball and four-time state track qualifier. She also loved to learn. She would go on to use these skills and passions as a social studies teacher and volleyball coach at Custer High School, where she served as a role model and inspiration to many.

In April of 2023, Miranda received her Master's Degree in criminology from Regis University with the hopes of one day teaching graduate students of her own. Despite her ambition and tenacity leading to an advanced degree, the role she cherished the most was mother. Miranda considered the sisterhood that she created between her daughters to be the best thing about her existence and firmly believed that her greatest contribution to the universe was not anything that she had done, but the strong girls she was raising.

Miranda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Janice Bowles. She is survived by husband Skylair Jaure, daughters Avalynne, Emarsyn, and Austyn Jaure, parents Bruce and Alna Parish, siblings Erica Parish, Spencer (Lauren) Parish, Veronica Parish, and Kyla (Coy) Parish; grandparents, Alan and Vondel Parish; parent in-laws Buffy (Jim) Lodgson and Monty (Nancy) Jaure, sibling in laws Damon Lappe, Arick Lappe, Dylan Jaure, Dalton Jaure, Jennifer Lodgson and Zack Lodgson, nieces Juliet Parish, Remington Lappe, Rhyla Lappe, Jayden One Feather, Abby Lodgson and nephews Rhett Lappe, Christopher Lodgson, Anthony One Feather and Nash Lappe.

Miranda's loved ones have ensured her legacy will live on through organ and tissue donations, so that Miranda may continue to touch countless others as the family members, friends, and communities of those who received her donated organs will be forever impacted by the gift of life, made possible through these selfless gifts. Donations for the family can be deposited through a benefit fund that has been established in the name of Skylair Jaure at Pioneer Bank.

Celebration of Miranda's life will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at Custer School Armory in Custer, SD.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley Funeral Homes in Custer, SD.