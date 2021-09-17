BILOXI, Miss. | Miranda Rae (Vaughn) Miller, 33, passed away Sept. 2, 2021. Miranda was born April 9, 1988 to Steve and Connie Vaughn. She attended school and was raised in Rapid City, SD. Miranda played guitar, piano, and had a beautiful voice. She frequently sang in church and was a member of Rapid City Children's Chorus.

She married Luke Miller on July 25, 2012. They have two boys, Dylan and Ben. Miranda loved her boys with all of her heart. She always wanted to be a stay-at-home mom and was able to. The family moved to Biloxi in 2014 for Luke's job in the Air Force where he taught air traffic control.

Miranda leaves behind Luke and their boys, Dylan (12) & Ben (8), one brother Russell, Omaha, NE, mother and father, Steve and Connie Vaughn, Grandmother Idalla Kinney and numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, at Rimrock Evangelical Free Church with her youth pastor, Bob Cole, officiating. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is set up for her boys Dylan and Benjamin.