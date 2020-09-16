Molitor, William G.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CUSTER | William G. "Bill" Molitor was born March 17, 1948 to Lawrence and Venus (Comer) Molitor in Townsend, MT. In 1959 Bill moved with his family to a farm near Rockham, SD. He attended Hand City Country School and Tulare High School, graduating in 1967. He married his high school sweetheart Joyce Creager on July 18, 1970 and farmed the family farm for eight years.

Truck driving became a passion and he left the farm to “hit the road” until he had logged a million plus miles. He could back an 18-wheeler into any spot with skill. Bill worked construction in South Dakota, Wyoming, and Utah and worked for Custer County Highway for 15 years before retiring in 2014.

Anyone who knew Bill knew that Bill was an avid hunter and his friends would tell you he could make some amazing shots. He co-authored a book with his friend about trophy bucks in South Dakota. He had many successful hunt stories for pheasant, deer, and elk. He made two successful trips to Alaska to salmon fish.

After retirement he enjoyed the summers spending time working at the upkeep of the church campground, Camp Volunteeramp Outreach. He enjoyed traveling and spending part of the winters at McCallan, TX. Bill volunteered for SD Special Olympics and helped coach basketball and softball in many tournaments around the state.