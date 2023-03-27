PIERRE - Monica Marie Herold Ehlers Baumeister was born July 8, 1938, in Mitchell, SD, to biological parents Lawrence Paulson and Doris A. Billings. She was adopted August 8, 1938, by John and Marie Herold of Dimock, SD. As John said, "We got to hand pick our girl, everyone else has to take what they get." While growing up, the family lived in Dimock, Chadron, Martin, Belle Fourche and Philip before John and Marie opened a grocery store in Kennebec.

She married Walt Ehlers on June 30, 1956. Four girls were born to this union: Kim, Angela, Linda and Becky.

Monica moved to Spearfish where she met Vern Baumeister and married October 14, 1987. They made their home in Rapid City where they were active in American Legion & Auxiliary, The Forty & Eight, Moose, and supported Post 320 baseball. To be closer to family, they moved to Pierre in 2011, during the Missouri River flooding.

Monica is survived by her daughters: Kim (Rod) Dowling, Angela (Dennis Scott) Ehlers, Linda (Larry) Stuckenbroker and Becky (Wes Moore) Diehm; 12 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, niece Jackie White and nephew Jim (Liz) White.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Presho. A rosary will take place at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will take place at Holy Angels Cemetery in Presho. The service can be viewed at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com