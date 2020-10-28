Monna R. Hatle

RAPID CITY | Monna Rae Hatle was born Jan. 4, 1964 in Rapid City to Monte and Ramona (Kludt) Beck. Monna was a cherished daughter, loving mother and grandmother whose journey ended here on the earth on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She is survived by her two sons, Brandon (Jasmine) Hatle, their daughter Esmé (1), and Tyler Hatle (Nicole Peckham), their children Norah (6) and Wyatt (4); her brother, Curtis (Rhonda) Beck; and her parents, Monte and Ramona Beck.

Monna was very expressive about her love for Jesus Christ and everyone was a friend. She was connected with many groups that imparted much joy through dancing, hiking, playing cards, and meeting for coffee. Monna had countless friends and was very grateful for everyone that was part of her life. While the news of her premature passing is devastating, we will choose to honor her life by reflecting on the immeasurable fond memories we all have shared with her.

Memorial donations in honor of Monna can be directed to Love Inc. or Destiny Foursquare Church.

Please join us in celebrating her life at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, at Destiny Foursquare Church, 1001 E. Philadelphia St., Rapid City. The family extends an invitation to enjoy refreshments immediately after the Sunday service. A private burial is reserved for Monna's family.