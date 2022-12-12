BLACK HAWK – Mr. Marion "Knute" Knutson, 91, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at Fountain Springs Healthcare Center. Knute served with the United States Army. Visitation will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 14 at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be Thursday, December 15 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.