MSG Randolph Spicer

MSG Randolph Spicer, of Smyrna, DE (but his heart was still in Box Elder, SD), passed away in Newark, DE on December 19, 2022. He was 63.

He dedicated his life to the Air Force. He served a total of 23 years enlisted. The first 17 years of his career were spend doing air traffic control and he finished his service performing liquid fuel maintenance. Upon retiring from active duty, he continued to work for the liquid fuel department for the next 17 years on base as a civilian. Memorial services 11 AM, Monday, January 2, 2023 at Matthews-Bryson F.H., 123 W. Commerce St., Smyrna, DE, with visitation at 10 AM. Interment will be private. To leave a condolence, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com.

