Muriel 'Babs' Maldeis

RAPID CITY | Muriel E. “Babs” Maldeis died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at a local health care facility.

She was born in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, England to Stuart and Muriel (Pratt) Joyce.

Babs grew up in Clacton-on-Sea and in 1945 she became a war bride, marrying Lewis F. Maldeis, a U.S. Army Air Corps Supply Sgt. She entered the United States on May 6, 1946 at New York City. They lived in Baltimore where she became an American citizen on Jan. 14, 1952. They lived in Pennsylvania, Illinois and finally settled down in Ely, Minnesota, where Babs was active in her church and church guilds and was active with the Ely Chamber of Commerce and Sled Dog Committee.

After Lewis passed away, Babs moved in with her son, Mark, in Rapid City in 1993. She became an active member in the British Wives Club, serving as vice president and president and Emmanuel Episcopal Church E.C.W.

Babs is survived by her sons, Neil (Sue) of Ely, and Mark (Denise) of Rapid City; three granddaughters, Katie Maldeis, Minnesota, Kristen Rugile, California and Amanda Maldeis, Rapid City. She is also survived by her sister, Heather, brother, Kelvin, and niece, Michaela, all of England.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Lewis, and a sister, Lorna, of England.