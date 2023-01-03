Muriel "Jean" Harlan was born on a farm near Tulare, South Dakota on May 8, 1931, to Charles E. and Saydia Lydia (Bingner) Ernster. Jean attended grade school and high school in Tulare.

On April 23, 1949 she married Ronald Keith Hansen. May 1952, she moved to Lead, SD.

She was united in marriage on June 12, 1954 to Ronald Duane Harlan in Deadwood, SD.

Jean was very proud of serving in her church as treasurer of BLCW, teaching Sunday School, Wedding Committee for 7 years, also serving as the Chairman of the - meatball and Lutefisk dinners. Later in life she was active in the VFW Auxiliary 5969 in Deadwood, serving as Chaplain and doing funeral luncheons.

She sewed and did alterations for many of her family and friends. Jean was most proud of the original baby quilts that she made for her children and grandchildren. All done with love and joy in her heart. There were many countless hours spent on each of these quilts.

Jean also enjoyed doing the mail routes in Nemo as a sub and in Lead as a rural carrier.

She is survived by three sons: Steven Wayne Harlan (Linda), Beulah WY, Randall Ray Harlan (Barb), Spearfish SD, Greg Alan Harlan, Jacksonville, NC; six daughters: Connie Irene Lara (Benny), Baton Rouge, LA, Rhonda Jean Huber (Bruce), Salt Lake, UT, Grace Lee Ann Shannon, Dayton, NV, Vicki Lyn Harlan, Lead, SD, Jeanie Marie Crotty (Greg W.), Piedmont, SD, and Roni Aman (Bret), Nemo, SD; brother, Ray Ernster, Redfield, SD; sister, Helen Thomas, Rock Hill NC; 25 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, two grandsons, Brandon Lara and Christopher Huber; five brothers and two sisters.

No funeral service will be held.

From Jean…

Much joy and pain have been mine but what a blessing to have walked this path. It just was too short. Be good and kind to each other. Don't build walls of distrust or hatred. It robs you of the goodness in your own hearts and souls. Forgive each other. It will give you freedom and so much love. I love all of you so much.

Just keep whatever memory (good or bad) you have of me.

Toodles – Till we meet again at Jesus feet.