Muriel “Jeanne” Baker-Chambers

"Jeanne" Baker-Chambers

RAPID CITY | Muriel Fillmore "Jeanne" Baker-Chambers, 87, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after a brief illness.

Jeanne was born in Winner, SD to Millard and Muriel (Schaefer) Fillmore on April 10, 1934. Jeanne graduated from Deadwood High School in 1952.

Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Fay (George) Herrington, Hermosa, SD; son, Walter (Carol) Baker, Columbus, MT; son, Calvin (Kathy) Baker, Rapid City, SD; son, Brian (Kristy) Baker, Rapid City, SD; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and three step-grandchildren. She is also survived by her dearest and only sister-in-law, M. Anne Fillmore, Whitewood, SD, and numerous, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family.

Jeanne has been cremated. Visitation will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., with a time of sharing starting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Kirk Funeral Home. If you wish, please donate to your favorite charity in Jeanne's name.