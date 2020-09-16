Murphy, Craig R.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | Craig Robert Murphy, 67, died Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.

The son of Robert and Mary (Lillie) Murphy, he graduated from Plainview High School, MN in 1971. He attended RTC and worked as an auto mechanic. Then he went into construction for various companies and locations before starting Craig Murphy DryWall Co. in Rapid City. He was currently employed by Spring Creek Construction in Rapid City.

He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time with his many friends.

He is survived by his brother, Terri of Kellogg, MN; sisters, Julie (Bill) Schierts of Lake City, MN, Tami (Scott) Jones of Prior Lake, MN, and Tracy of Lake City, MN. He had 11 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Steven of Rochester, MN.

We want to thank the staff of Monument Hospice House for the wonderful care that they gave Craig.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are preferred to Monument Hospice House at 224 Elk St., Rapid City, SD 57701.