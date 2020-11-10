Murray A. Rowe

Upon discharge from the Army in 1956, Murray returned to Canton to join the family business at Canton Block and Tile Company. After meeting on a blind date, he married the love of his life, Helen Long, on August 11, 1958 in Rock Valley, IA.

In 1962, Murray formed Bid-Well Corp. after entering a partnership with S.P. (Tex) Bidwell. This company manufactures concrete paving machines and continues to pave bridges, airports and canals in over 40 countries, including paving the underwater Chunnel between England and France in 1994. Murray was also very proud to be a founding member of The Ramkota Companies in 1965, along with the Kelly Inns Ltd. and Regency Hotel Management company.

Murray's entrepreneurship and ingenuity did not go unnoticed. In 2004, he was honored in Washington, D.C. as one of America's Top 100 Private Sector Transportation Design and Construction Professionals of the 20th Century. To mark this occasion and Murray's accomplishments, Governor Mike Rounds proclaimed it “Murray Rowe Day” in South Dakota. In 2005, Murray was also inducted into the South Dakota Transportation Hall of Honor in Pierre, SD, and in 2006 he was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in Chamberlain, SD.