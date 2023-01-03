RAPID CITY – Murray "Jim" James Tobin, 97, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. and light refreshments will follow the service. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online memorial for Jim at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.