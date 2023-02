Myna Tescher, 102, of Belle Fourche, SD, died Friday, February 3, 2023, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 10, 2023, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD, with funeral services following at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. Condolences may be sent to www.kinkadefunerals.com.