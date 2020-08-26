Myra Omelanuk

Myra was born Jan. 30, 1924, in Augusta, GA, to Edgar Rawls Middleton and Cora Pitner Middleton. She had two older sisters, Mary Middleton Judy and Cora Middleton Schoolcraft. Her youth was spent living amongst a large extended family, with whom she was very close. She graduated from Tubman High School in 1941, and was selected “Most Artistic” in the school yearbook.

During World War II, Myra worked at the Augusta Arsenal as a clerk. At the home of a friend, she met a young GI from New York City, Michael "Mike" Omelanuk, who was stationed at nearby Camp (later Fort) Gordon. The couple corresponded for nearly three years during Mike's tours of duty in North Africa and Italy. They married soon after his return in June 1945.

While residing in Augusta, the couple had two children, Michael and Katherine. When Mike reenlisted, the family traveled with him to his assignment in post-war England. After they returned, their third child, Joy, was born in Fort Bragg, NC. Tours of duty in Japan and Germany followed. Myra loved seeing new places and experiencing different cultures even though she was homesick for her relatives, particularly for her parents. After Mike's retirement from the army, they settled in Augusta, where they remained until his death in 2003. Shortly after, Myra once again took off for parts unknown to be near her daughters in Chadron.