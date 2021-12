PHILIP | Myrna Gottsleben, age 91, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Scotchman Living Center in Philip.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday, December 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.