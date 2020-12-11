Myron L. Hofer

RAPID CITY | Myron Lee Hofer, 76, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at Monument Health Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Myron was born in Huron to Josh and Katie Hofer. He grew to adulthood on the family farm near Hitchcock and graduated from Hitchcock High School in 1962. After graduating from South Dakota State University in Brookings in 1967, Myron served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and achieved the rank of Captain.

Myron married Dorene Tenneboe on April 10, 1966 in Lake Preston. Two children were born to this marriage: Jason and Justin Hofer. Prior to entering the insurance field as an agent for 40 years, he worked as a National Bank Examiner for the U.S. Treasury Department.

Myron loved to play the guitar and played in the “Joyful Noise” group at his church from 1998 to 2020. Myron was involved in his community over the years coaching his sons in baseball, South Canyon Lutheran Church, refinishing furniture, and spending time with his grandchildren whenever possible.