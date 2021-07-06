Myrtle N. Eich

RAPID CITY | Myrtle Nancy (Gates) Eich, 87, resident of Westhills Village, passed away on July 4, 2021.
She was born April 7, 1934, to Walter and Vera Nancy (Hillman) Gates of Canova. She was born on her grandparents, William and Nancy Hillman's homestead east of Canova, with her grandmother helping as Dr. Willowghby's assistant.
She grew up on the family farm and was no stranger to farm work. Myrtle attended school in a one-room country schoolhouse at Springfarm District #8, Burbank Consolidated School and Canova Public school systems. During her school years, Myrtle was active in drama, sports, and music — singing duets or harmony with her sister, Geri.
After graduating from school, she worked at Western Surety Bonding Company in Sioux Falls. She was a self-educated woman who always strived to better herself in all ways.
On August 15, 1949, at the Miner County Achievement Days dance, she met her life-long partner, Laverne "Vern" Eich. They married on Oct. 20, 1954, at Epiphany Catholic Church, Epiphany, SD and were married 66 years.
In 1956, they moved to Rapid City. Myrtle worked for Black Hills Olds and Black Hills Power and Light. In 1959, Vern and Myrtle started Custom Homes by Eich. Myrtle became a stay-at-home mother to care for their two children and to help with the family business. That was the beginning of her being active in many things. Owning a construction business kept Myrtle extremely active and involved in Black Hills Home Builders Association, and other civic activities. She assisted in organizing the first Black Hills Home and Garden Show for the Black Hills Home Builders Association, which was held at the Fairgrounds. She served on many committees, projects and chaired the Black Hills Home Show committee for several years and then managed the show for two years. On Feb. 18, 1999, Myrtle was the first female to be inducted into the Black Hills Home Builders Hall of Fame. Governor William Janklow declared Feb. 18, 1999, as "Myrtle Eich Day" across the state of South Dakota.
Dennis Catron, a dear and very influential friend of both Myrtle and Vern's, had Myrtle as the marketing and sales manager for Builders Development Group, LLC (a development company Vern was a partner in). Builders Development Group, LLC, developed residential subdivisions in Rapid City, including Countryside, Countryside South, Autumn Hills, and South Canyon Country Estates. Myrtle and Vern, along with other investors, were also instrumental in developing the housing project known as Defense Housing, or now Fox Meadow. The defense housing project was a $40 million project, with 200 residential homes built for Ellsworth Air Force's officers and families. This development was not only a solution to a housing shortage; it was a benefit to the Rapid City community. Myrtle and Vern were always partners in everything they did.
In 1987, Vern, Myrtle and others were instrumental in getting the Continental Basketball Association franchise to locate a team in Rapid City. That was the birth of the Rapid City Thrillers, a semi-professional basketball team. Myrtle worked in the office, along with Pat Hall, and coach Flip Saunders and Eric Musselmann. Myrtle and Vern had lots of good times supporting the Thrillers at all the local games and events, as well as attending out-of-town games.
Myrtle was a volunteer warrior and an organizer. Whether it was family reunions, card clubs at Westhills Village, or serving on charity boards, you could count on Myrtle to make a difference and get things done. When the children were in grade school, Myrtle volunteered at Meadowbrook Elementary School. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament and Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where she was a benevolent member. Myrtle volunteered at Bennett Clarkson Memorial Hospital as a "gray lady", served on the local election boards for 30 years, and was a 43-year member of the Professional Ladies 500 Card Club. She organized and was a competitive card player in Pinnacle, Pitch, 500 and Euchre card groups in Casa Grande, AZ, and at Westhills Village.
A couple of Myrtle's favorite pastimes were playing the organ and dancing. Myrtle and Vern started their lives together dancing and would dance through life every Saturday evening for the next 50 years. Myrtle bought several Lowery organs always donating them to churches and nursing homes when she upgraded her organs. One of the organs that was donated was to Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home where she went weekly to play the organ for the residents.
Other hobbies of Myrtle included sewing, knitting and entertaining friends and family. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her sister La Jean, daughter and herself. But most of all, she will be remembered for entertaining. Inviting family and friends during the holiday season to dine with Vern and her was something the two of them (and their guests) looked forward to. The food was more than plentiful and was always followed by a competitive game of cards and a delicious dessert. The only requirement they had of guests was to brings a pocket full of extra quarters and dimes to play cards.
Myrtle was always giving of her time and talents. She would remind everyone that she has lived a blessed life and would try to pass those blessings on to those less fortunate. Myrtle was compassionate, a good listener and was always willing to help others. She was direct, persistent and very well organized.
In retirement, Myrtle and Vern traveled the roadways, airways, and waterways extensively. They went to 37 states, 11 foreign countries, and all Canadian Provinces. After traveling five winters to Texas and five winters to Arizona, they decided to purchase a home in Arizona where they shared their time between Arizona and Westhills Village in Rapid City. Throughout her travels, Myrtle said she never met a stranger. She would talk to all who would listen, as she had the gift of being a conversationalist. Myrtle would often be heard saying that she and Vern worked hard, but they also played hard.
She leaves behind her dance partner, business partner, soulmate and husband of 66 years, LaVern "Vern" Eich, and son, Dwight (Vicki Bierman) Eich of Rapid City; daughter, Rene (Charles) Runge of Colorado Springs, CO; two grandsons, Daniel Eich and Joseph Eich of Rapid City; sister, La Jean Gates of Mitchell; special friends, Pam Selberg and Jim Atkinson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her older sister and dear friend, Geraldine Sorenson.
Visitation will be from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, with a Vigil Service and Recital of the Rosary at 7:30 p.m.
Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.