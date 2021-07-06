Myrtle N. Eich

A couple of Myrtle's favorite pastimes were playing the organ and dancing. Myrtle and Vern started their lives together dancing and would dance through life every Saturday evening for the next 50 years. Myrtle bought several Lowery organs always donating them to churches and nursing homes when she upgraded her organs. One of the organs that was donated was to Meadowbrook Manor Nursing Home where she went weekly to play the organ for the residents.

Other hobbies of Myrtle included sewing, knitting and entertaining friends and family. She was a seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her sister La Jean, daughter and herself. But most of all, she will be remembered for entertaining. Inviting family and friends during the holiday season to dine with Vern and her was something the two of them (and their guests) looked forward to. The food was more than plentiful and was always followed by a competitive game of cards and a delicious dessert. The only requirement they had of guests was to brings a pocket full of extra quarters and dimes to play cards.

Myrtle was always giving of her time and talents. She would remind everyone that she has lived a blessed life and would try to pass those blessings on to those less fortunate. Myrtle was compassionate, a good listener and was always willing to help others. She was direct, persistent and very well organized.