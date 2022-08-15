DENVER, CO - Nadine (Kampfe) Pollard passed away June 15, 2022 in Denver, CO. She graduated from Chadron Senior High School and received her Bachelor's degree in Music Education from Chadron State College.

She was married to Randy Pollard from 1974-1983, with whom she had two children, Brandon and Ryan. Upon moving to Colorado in 1984, she lived in the north metro area and worked for staffing agencies. She spent her last years as a Paraeducator in Westminster Public Schools.

For over 35 years, Nadine taught piano and voice lessons to hundreds of students in the Denver area and was an active member of Highland Baptist Church, playing piano and singing on the worship team. Nadine enjoyed watching her sons' sporting events from kindergarten through college, biking the paths near her home in Westminster, birthday celebrations and family dinners, BBQs in the summer, and spending time with her grandchildren. She lived frugally and simply, keeping the cleanest of houses and taking pride in her beautiful yard and the soft green lawn her family ran and rolled and laughed in.

Nadine is survived by her sons: Brandon Pollard and Ryan Pollard; siblings: Paula Encinas, Ron Kampfe and Robert Kampfe; and granddaughters: Esme, Mikayla, Cate and Sienna. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Elinor Kampfe.