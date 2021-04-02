Nadine Miller Fidler

SPEARFISH | Nadine Lena Miller Fidler, 90, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Monument Health Spearfish Hospital after a battle with cancer. Due to COVID restrictions at the time, a private burial was held. On April 11, 2021, the one-year anniversary of Nadine's passing, a memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at 2 p.m. at the United Church of Christ in Spearfish. Those who wish to attend are welcome to do so wearing their masks and maintaining social distance. Those unable to attend may still watch via Zoom by contacting the church for the link.

Born August 17, 1929 in McCook, NE, to Charles Jr. and Francis (Shook) Miller. She attended school in McCook graduating in 1946 where she was a cheerleader. In 1948 Nadine earned her associate's in Arts from McCook Junior College. As a teenager she worked in the store of the family dairy, Cloverleaf Dairy. She married Raymond H. Fidler on Oct. 22, 1950 at the Memorial Methodist Church in McCook. In 1955 she and Ray moved to Spearfish to start their own funeral business, establishing the Fidler Funeral Home, eventually acquiring McColley Funeral Home, later adding the Roberts Funeral Home with adjacent hardware store in Sundance, WY, and Daniel Funeral Home with adjacent flower shop in Lead, SD. For many years, Nadine was the only female licensed funeral director in South Dakota. Nadine was secretary to the Spearfish School superintendent and high school from 1955-1959. For many years Elizabeth Fidler, Ray's mother, and Nadine owned and operated Myrlee's Dress Shop in downtown Spearfish.