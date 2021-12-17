SUN CITY WEST, AZ | Nan Lou Hoffman, formerly of Rapid City, SD, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother died at home on December 3, 2021 in Sun City West, AZ, surrounded by love and the three RNs in the family that she helped to inspire into the profession. Nan was born January 15, 1931 in Wabasha, MN to Louis and Maude Schuth (Kalkbrenner). She graduated from Winona High school in 1948 and from Abbott Hospital School of Nursing in 1951. Nan went on to earn her BS in Health Care Administration from St. Joseph's College in 1985 and continued to take post grad courses in Health Care Administration from the University of Minnesota. She was employed at St. John's McNamara Hospital and Rapid City Regional Hospital from 1966 until her retirement in 1994. Nan's nursing career spanned 40 years. She is survived by her children Mark and Valerie (Johnson) Hoffman, Sturgis SD; Heidi and Joe (deceased) Engebretson, Avondale, AZ; Scott and Julie (Hartog) Hoffman, Worthington, MN; Holli and Ken Nichols, Avondale, AZ: four granddaughters, Hilary and Kylie Nichols, Kiah Engebretson and Nicki Sims; and four great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death was her loving husband James Edgar Hoffman, her parents Louis and Maude Schuth of Wabasha, MN, her parents-in-law Jacob and Stella Hoffman of Winona, MN, her son-in-law Joseph Engebretson of Rapid City and her infant great-grandson, Easton Sims of Sioux City, Iowa. Arrangements were made with Camino Del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation center of Sun City West. Interment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD, next to her husband.