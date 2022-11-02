O'NEILL, NE - Private Services for Nancy Brandt, age 66, of O'Neill and formerly of Sturgis, SD will be at a later date. Nancy passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the Avera Creighton Care Center in Creighton, NE. Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation. Arrangements are entrusted to Biglin's Mortuary in O'Neill.

Nancy Lee Potts was born on May 29, 1956 in Rapid City, SD to Vern and Lila (DeGeest) Potts. She attended Rapid City Public Schools.

Nancy raised her three children, Marie, Justin, and Cheri, in Rapid City, SD. She worked as a mail carrier before moving to O'Neill in 1985 to be closer to family. Nancy was employed for Foxley's (Herd Co.) for several years, then she worked for a time in dairy and swine production.

Nancy returned to Rapid City in 2015 to help take care of her mother. On August 15, 2022, she was diagnosed with cancer and returned to O'Neill on August 27, 2022.

Nancy loved horseback riding, embroidery, and cooking/baking for the holidays. She enjoyed traveling, hunting, and driving through the hills. Nancy had a fun group of close neighbors in Sturgis that will miss her. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her children: Marie Brandt of Norfolk, NE, Justin (Bobbi) Brandt of O'Neill, NE, and Cheri Brandt of Logan, NM; nine grandchildren: Taylor (Anthony) Smith, Mark Patrick, Tristan (Nicole) Strong, Taryn (Sam Gabowski) Strong, Daine Brandt, Drake Brandt, Archer Brandt, Sidney (Clayton) Anderson, and Julian (Colton Guernsey) Tuttle; three great-grandchildren: Kayson Smith, Mo Smith, and River Anderson; siblings: Dean (LuAnn) Potts of Rapid City, SD, Vicki (Rick) Borden of Blackhawk, SD, Mary Potts of Rapid City, SD, Susan (Chuck) Doxon of Herford, TX, Lori Potts of Rapid City, SD, Dale (Marge) Potts of Alcester, SD; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, Vern and Lila Potts.