Rapid City - Nancy Christensen, 87, died peacefully January 30, 2023, at Westhills Village Health Care after a long and loving life.

Born on April 27, 1935 in Madelia, MN, Nancy was the first child of Alph "Scoop" & Kathryn "Kitty" (Garvey) Lervaag. Her zest & curiosity for life began demonstrating itself when she started walking-and attempting to escape/explore—at 9 months old. Every family member has a story about an adventure with Nancy. She gave her children the gifts of love and freedom to explore their own paths, offering support and never "second guessing."

Nancy married Jim Christensen in 1955, working at Black Hills Energy until Jim graduated from the School of Mines in 1957. Their partnership lasted until his death in 2001.

Nancy's love for other people was illustrated by her lifetime friends; those she met as part of the Rapid City High School Class of 1953 and those young couples she & Jim met during the Mines years.

Nancy is survived by her children Marci (John) Burdick, Jim (Dawn) Christensen and Vicki (Mike) Franzen, all of Rapid City; seven grand & step-grandchildren, Jamie (Jon) Wicke, Tyler (Tia) Christensen, Leah (Mike) McKemy, Stephen (Sherrie) Burdick, Jason Burdick, Kristen (Chris) Medley, Kim Franzen (Alex O'Toole); 14 great-grand and step-grand children. She is also survived by her siblings, Bill (Barbara) Lervaag, Peoria, IL, Carol (Denny) Saxer, Rapid City, Phil (Debbie) Lervaag, Keystone, SD and sisters-in-law Darlene Holland, Spring Valley, CA and Cindy (Marty) Faassen, Copper Harbor, MI along with many beloved nieces & nephews.

To celebrate Nancy's life and love for friends and family, we will be having a Hawaiian themed "Happy Hour" (one of her favorite places and one of her favorite events). Please join us for an informal open house from 2:00-4:00 p.m. February 25, 2023 at the Christensen Hall of Fame at the School of Mines. Feel free to wear bright colors or your favorite Hawaiian attire!

The family would especially like to thank the caring & committed staff at Westhills Village. Memorial contributions can be made to:

Hardrock Club, School of Mines Athletics

501 E. St. Joseph St.

Rapid City, SD 57701

Westhills Village Foundation Scholarship Fund

255 Texas St.

Rapid City, SD

Burial at a later date at Mt. View Cemetery.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.