SIOUX FALLS | Nancy Jean Peterson, 77, formerly of Rapid City, SD passed away January 13, 2022.

Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm with a prayer service starting at 7:00pm at Kirk Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mt. View Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home.