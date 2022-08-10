RAPID CITY - Nancy Jeppesen, age 86, of Rapid City, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at her home in Rapid City.

It is with much sadness that we announce that Nancy Annette Jeppesen passed away on July 26, 2022 at her home in Rapid City, South Dakota at the age of 86. Nancy was born March 5, 1936 in Leola, South Dakota, the fifth of six children born to Clarence and Annabelle (Bistedou) Von Eschen. She grew up on her parent's farm in Wetonka. She attended school in Wetonka, Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell and graduated from high school in Leola.

Nancy went on to work for International Harvester and Aberdeen National Bank in Aberdeen, South Dakota. She was united in marriage to William "Bill" Bryce Evans on December 29, 1956 and to this union were born five daughters: Diane, Suzanne, Joanne, Mariane, and Nancy Ann. They made their home in Aberdeen before moving to various cities and states while Bill was working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. They eventually moved to Billings, Montana, where Bill passed away on November 29, 1986.

Nancy continued to make her home in Billings and she then married Larry Schlosser on July 6, 1991 and he passed away December 2, 2011. In 2012, she moved to Rapid City. It is there that she married Bud Jeppesen on June 14, 2014.

Nancy was an accomplished homemaker. She excelled in home interiors, a talented baker and chef, seamstress of clothing and home goods, a green thumb in gardening and master of canning her harvest. She enjoyed collecting antique furniture, crystal, and glass. She enjoyed all types of crafts. Nancy worked in interiors selling furniture and also worked as a bookkeeper for several dental offices.

Nancy passed away on the Feast of St. Anne. Her passing on this day was not a coincidence with her middle name of Annette which means little Anne in French. She was also the mother of five little Annes as she and Bill wanted to incorporate Anne into each name given to their daughters. Their daughters were their pride and joy.

Survivors include her husband Bud Jeppesen of Rapid City; daughters Diane (Pat) Boyle of Fairfax Station, Virginia; Joanne Evans-Lewis (Michael) of Spring, Texas; Mariane (Rod) Owan of Chandler, Arizona; and Nancy Ann Evans (Roy Miller) of Billings, Montana; a son-in-law Brent Lesley of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister Sally Waltman of Aberdeen; sister-in-laws Avis Von Eschen and Marge Von Eschen both of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by William B. Evans, daughter Suzanne Lesley; grandson Christopher Charles Owan; great-grandson Rowan Charles Keanu Hansen; three brothers, John, David and Clarence Von Eschen; one sister Marie Reis; and brother-in-laws Mike Reis and Al Waltman.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 16, at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church 532 Adams Street Rapid City, SD 57701 with Father Kerry Prendiville as celebrant.

Interment will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Wall.